Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Punjab Congress Chief

Amritsar: Two months after taking the charge of Punjab Congress Chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned from his post.

Sidhu sent his resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee,” Sidhu wrote in his resignation letter.

According to sources, the Punjab party chief was unhappy with the allocation of Cabinet berths to a few ministers who are said to close to former CM Amarinder Singh.