Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu has been appointed as the president of Punjab Congress on Sunday. Sidhu will replace outgoing Punjab PCC chief Sunil Jhakar.

Apart from this, Congress president Sonia Gandhi also appointed four working presidents alongside Sidhu. They are Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, and Kujit Singh Nagra.

Sidhu has been at loggerheads with Amarinder Singh, as he attacked him over the alleged delay in justice in the 2015 desecration cases.