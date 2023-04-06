Navjot Sidhu Meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka After Release From Jail

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned politician Navjot Sidhu, released from jail after 10 months, met Congress’s Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi today.

The leader, who had a tweeted about a “Rahul Gandhi revolution” message for the BJP, today reiterated his commitment to work for the people of Punjab.

“Met my Mentor Rahul ji and Friend, Philosopher, Guide Priyanka ji in New Delhi Today. You can Jail me , Intimidate me, Block all my financial accounts but My commitment for Punjab and My Leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch !! My Leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch,” read his post on Twitter.

Navjot Sidhu was in jail at Punjab’s Patiala for 10 months in connection with a road-rage incident in which a man was killed 34 years ago.

He was given a one-year sentence in the case and was due to be released in May, but was released early on account of “good behaviour”.