Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai police have apprehended a man identified as Sukha, who is allegedly involved in a plot to assassinate Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The arrest was made in Panipat, Haryana, and Sukha is set to be presented before a court on Thursday.

The investigation into the plot began earlier this year when police uncovered plans to target Khan on his way to his farmhouse near Panvel. This development followed a firing incident outside Khan’s Bandra residence in April 2024. The police have linked the plot to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has been monitoring Khan’s movements and issuing threats since 2022.

Sukha’s arrest marks a crucial step in thwarting the assassination attempt.

