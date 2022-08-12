“#NaveenAlwaysNo1” Trends On Twitter After Naveen Patnaik Adjudged Most Popular CM

Bhubaneswar: Hours after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was ranked the most popular Chief Minister at the State-level, #NaveenAlwaysNo1 is now trending on social media.

According to Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey conducted by leading media conglomerate ‘India Today’, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been voted as the most popular CM in his home state with 78% votes.

Himanta Biswa Sarma was the next most popular CM in his home state Assam with 63 percent popularity followed by MK Stalin in his home state Tamil Nadu with 61 percent popularity, as per the survey.