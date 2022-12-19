Naveen Writes To BJD Leaders Over Party Foundation Day Event

Bhubaneswar: The ruling party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha is all set to celebrate its foundation day in a grand manner in Puri on December 26.

The party has asked all its leaders and workers to hold the foundation in phased manner in Assembly constituency level.

In a letter to all the leaders including executive body members, observers, MPs, MLAs, district presidents, Zilla Parishads, chiefs of civic bodies, Mayors and others, party president and chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed to hold the 25th anniversary of the party throughout the year.

In the letter, he mentioned that BJD has been serving the people of Odisha uninterruptedly for the last 25 years. The party has turned into a social movement. Keeping in view the ideology and policies of Biju Babu, the BJD is working to take the state to greater height, he stated.

In the last panchayat elections, the BJD acquired all the Zilla Parishad chairman posts and 80 per cent seats in the polls to all civic bodies. It clearly implies the unconditional love and trust of the people towards the party, Patnaik maintained.

He further wrote that blessings of people have inspired the party a lot. He said that all the party leaders and office bearers will join 25th anniversary in Puri on December 26.

While extending New Year wishes to the people, the CM stated that BJD will reach out to everyone with its dedicated welfare activities in the coming year. The exercise will begin from December 26 and will continue throughout the year.