World Diabetes Day
Naveen Urges To Increase Awareness On World Diabetes Day

By PragativadiNews
0 4

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik took to his twitter handle and urged people to take health seriously and lead a healthy lifestyle for a disease-free life.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas is no longer able to make insulin or when the body cannot make good use of the insulin it produces.

Diabetes is a dangerous disease and can cause life-threatening diseases such as Cardiovascular disease, Nerve damage, Kidney damage, Eye damage, Foot damage, Skin conditions, Hearing impairment, Alzheimer’s disease, Depression and other serious diseases.

