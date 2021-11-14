Naveen Urges To Increase Awareness On World Diabetes Day

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik took to his twitter handle and urged people to take health seriously and lead a healthy lifestyle for a disease-free life.

Diabetes affects millions of people worldwide and leaves many at risk. On #WorldDiabetesDay, let's pledge to increase awareness about the disease, promote healthy lifestyle and ensure better access to #Diabetes care. pic.twitter.com/bC6ctZHsN3 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 14, 2021

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas is no longer able to make insulin or when the body cannot make good use of the insulin it produces.

Diabetes is a dangerous disease and can cause life-threatening diseases such as Cardiovascular disease, Nerve damage, Kidney damage, Eye damage, Foot damage, Skin conditions, Hearing impairment, Alzheimer’s disease, Depression and other serious diseases.