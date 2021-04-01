Naveen Unveils Statue Of Humanity, Gandhi’s Sculpture In Cuttack

Cuttack: On the occasion of Utkala Dibasa, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today visited Cuttack and paid his tribute by unveiling statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das.

Unveiling the statue of Gopabandhu, named as ‘Statue of Humanity’, at Gopabandhu Square on Cantonment Road, the Chief Minister said the great son of soil is an embodiment of humanity. As an inspiring personality, Gopabandhu will continue to motivate the mankind to come to the service of poor and helpless people.

As part of the ongoing centenary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi’s first meeting on the banks of Kathajodi river since March 23, Naveen unveiled a high relief mural sculpture at Bellview Square in the city. Besides Gandhi’s meeting, the mural depicts major events of India’s freedom struggle led by the Father of Nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen said Gandhi continues to inspire the world as an apostle of truth and non-violence. His philosophy and teachings still remain highly relevant in present times, he added.

Mahatma Gandhi visited Odisha eight times between 1921 and 1946 and travelled to different parts of Odisha to get acquainted with the problems of the state. Gandhi was also instrumental in formation of separate Odisha state. On the occasion of Utkala Dibasa, the Chief Minister hoped that the ideals and ideas of the two great men of the twentieth century, Gandhi and Gopabandhu, will inspire the youth to work more dedicatedly for the country and the nation.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Ministers Ranendra Pratap Swain and Pratap Jena, MPs Bhartruhari Mahtab and Subash Singh and MLAs of Cuttack district.