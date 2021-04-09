Naveen to embark on virtual mode campaign for Pipili BJD candidate on April 12

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik will campaign for Rudra Maharathy for Pipili bypoll on April 12 on virtual mode.

BJD leader Samir Ranjan Dash on Friday said that the conch party supremo will address the voters of seven zones which include the six Zilla Parishad zones and one NAC zone of the Pipili Assembly segment on virtual mode.

Rudra Pratap Maharathy is the son of deceased BJD MLA and heavyweight Pradeep Maharathy.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will campaign for the BJP candidate Ashrit Patnaik on April 13. Observers said Pradhan is expected to take on BJD on several issues to woo voters in the by-poll.