Naveen to distribute BSKY smart health cards in Balasore

Balasore: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will visit Balasore district today to launch the distribution programme of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) Smart Health Card. The scheme is aimed at transforming the health services in Odisha.

According to the sources, around 19 lakh beneficiaries will be covered under the BSKY scheme in Balasore district.

The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stones of various developmental projects worth Rs 1166 crore.