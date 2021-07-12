Naveen Thanks All For Smooth Conduct Of Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: Thanking all citizens of Puri for their support in adhering to COVID guidelines during this year’s Rath Yatra, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said that the Gundicha Yatra conducted without devotees this year has created history.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik watched the live telecast of Rath Yatra at Puri and paid obeisance to Lord Jagannath from his residence.

It was for the second time in history that the Rath Yatra was conducted without devotees in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Patnaik thanked the servitors of Srimandir, district administration, Police, and government machinery for the arrangements. He also thanked the people of Puri for abiding by the COVID guidelines.

“Everyone watched the Rath Yatra on TV sitting at home. This discipline and restraint of the people of Odisha is exemplary and praiseworthy,” he said.

Amidst beating of cymbals, blowing of conch shells and chanting of ‘Hari Bol’, Lord Jagannath and his celestial siblings’ annual Rath Yatra began in Odisha’s Puri on Monday with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols as the entire coastal town was placed under curfew.

The chariots were pulled to the Gundicha Temple, which is around 3 km away from the Jagannath temple in Puri.

After Devi Subhadra’s chariot ‘Darpadalana’, finally, Nandighosha – the chariot of Mahaprabhu Jagannath reached Gundicha temple. All 3 chariots were parked at Saradha Bali this evening.