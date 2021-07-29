Naveen Rolls Out ‘One Nation One Ration’ Scheme In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to further strengthen and extend the Food Security System across Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched ‘One Nation, One Ration’ programme in all the districts of the State.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that now people from outside the State can get their ration in Odisha, and people of Odisha residing in other States can get their ration as per their choice with this drive. Beneficiaries will get this provision through 10,578 Fair Price Shops, he added.

The Chief Minister also launched a pilot project in Malkangiri district to provide fortified rice to people. Saying that food security is a major welfare scheme of the State Government through which 3.5 Crore people and 93 Lakh families are availing the benefit, Naveen reiterated his commitment that “not a poor man will be deprived of food security”.

Chief Minister said that the Covid pandemic has impacted heavily on the livelihood of people, especially the poor. Hence, the State Government has given an assistance of Rs. 2000 Crore for the livelihood of farmers, women, and labourers for which development in the social-economic scenario has been brought in, he added.

