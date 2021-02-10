Naveen Rolls Out 9 Online Services of State Transport Authority

Bhubaneswar: As Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched several citizen-centric services of the State Transport Authority, under 5 T initiative, the transport offices of the State went paperless enabling the citizens to get the services online from any place any time.

As many as nine services were rolled out on virtual mode that includes vehicle registration, auto-approval of goods and contract carriage permits, special permits for buses, online application of international driving permit, renewal of registration and transfer of ownership in any RTO of the state, learners licence through mobile APP.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the freedom to choose any transport office of the State for vehicle-related services will be a kind of liberation for thousands of people. The long queues in front of transport offices will soon be a thing of past, he hoped.

Underlining the 5T initiative of the State, the Chief Minister said that his Government is committed to providing Citizen-Centric Services in a hassle-free manner through the online process, system improvement and automation.

Stressing on the importance of the Transport sector in our daily life, the Chief Minister said that the vehicle registration process has been made paperless, contactless.

He said that Odisha is the first State in the country using the platform of NIC to introduce document upload through Digital Signature with auto number generation, thereby dispensing with the submission of paper documents at the local Road Transport Offices, and allowing the owner to register the vehicle at any Transport Office of the State.

Patnaik added that the state is also the first to introduce Learner License Application in UMANG App, the mobile platform of National E-Governance Division.

The chief minister congratulated the Transport Authority for taking the initiative to gain pre-eminence in the application of digital technology.

Advising the Transport Authority for providing excellent services, the Chief Minister said that such a huge transforming initiative will create great expectations from people.

The Transport Authority should live up to the promised satisfaction level of the people, he added.

Outlining the services of Transport Department, Commerce & Transport Minister Padmanabh Behera said that the transport services in the State have been made people-centric.

It is for the vision of the Chief Minister, Odisha is now a leading state in providing paperless, instant services in the transport sector, he added.

Secretary to CM (5T) V. K. Pandian moderated the programme.

Informing about the feedback under Mo Sarkar, Pandian said that people are appreciative of the transformation happening in Transport offices.

A short video on the new online services was screened.

Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Madhusudan Padhi gave the welcome address and Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda proposed the vote of thanks.

Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra, APC Sri Raj Kumar Sharma, DG NIC Dr. Neeta Verma and other senior officers attended the function over VC.

List of Online Services

Automated and Hassle-free Vehicle Registration

Auto Approval of Contract Carriage Permit

Auto Approval of Goods Carriage Permit

Auto Approval of Inter-State Special Permit for buses

Auto Approval of Inter Region Special Permit for buses

International Driving Permit

Learner’s Licence in UMANG mobile APP

Renewal of Registration in any RTO

Transfer of Ownership in any RTO

Registration of Vehicles

Whenever a citizen buys a vehicle, the dealer applies online, scans the required documents, uploads the documents through his digital signature. As soon as the tax is paid, the system auto assigns the registration number instantly. No physical paper is submitted and no one is required to visit the RTO. The buyer has the option to register the vehicle in any RTO of the state without any physical visit to any RTO.

The following transformations are the outcome of this 5T initiative:

Paperless

Documents are submitted in electronic form. On an average 1 crore, pages of paper will be saved in a year, which is equal to saving 1000 trees per annum.

Contactless

The visit to the RTO office for submission and verification of documents is dispensed and the whole process has become contactless.

Authentication

The uploaded documents are authenticated through Digital Signature of the Dealer.

Auto Assignment

The registration number is auto-generated by the system soon after payment of tax at dealer point.