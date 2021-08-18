Naveen Ranked India’s No 1 Chief Minister In Covid-19 Management: Survey

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has been ranked as India’s No 1 Chief Minister in Covid-19 management, as per the ‘Mood Of The Nation’ survey conducted by India Today for the month of August 2021.

Patnaik, who has been ranked as numero uno Chief Minister in Covid-19 management, was followed by Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sharma and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in managing the Covid-19 pandemic efficiently.

“Truly phenomenal, but not surprising at all. Many congratulations to our HCM @Naveen_Odisha on being chosen as the best CM of India. Whether poverty reduction, women empowerment or disaster management, his record is unenviable. A true hero, he epitomizes leadership with compassion!” tweeted BJD MP Amar Patnaik.