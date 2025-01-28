Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik expressed his concern over a recent attempted theft at the house of former minister Niranjan Patnaik. This incident occurred within three days of a previous theft attempt.

Taking to his X handle, the former chief minister of Odisha, Naveen wrote:

ବରିଷ୍ଠ ରାଜନେତା ତଥା ପୂର୍ବତନ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନିରଞ୍ଜନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକଙ୍କ ଘରେ ୩ ଦିନ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ପୁଣିଥରେ ଚୋରି ଉଦ୍ୟମ ହେବା ମୋତେ ବିଚଳିତ କରିଛି। ଏଇ କିଛି ଦିନ ତଳେ ପ୍ରବାସୀ ଭାରତୀୟ ଦିବସ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମ ପାଇଁ ସାରା ବିଶ୍ଵରୁ ଭାରତୀୟ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ଵରକୁ ଆସିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସେମାନେ ଦେଖିଲେ ପୁରା ଦିବାଲୋକରେ ରାଜଧାନୀ ଛାତି ଉପରେ କିପରି ବିଭତ୍ସ… — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 28, 2025

Apart from the series of thefts from Niranjan Patnaik’s house, Naveen also mentioned the brutal killing of a youth in broad daylight in Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik highlighted that such incidents are alarming, especially when they happen during significant events like the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas program, which attracts people from all over the world to Bhubaneswar.

He emphasized that these frequent and frightening incidents indicate a lack of fear among anti-social elements towards the police and law enforcement.

Patnaik urged the BJP government to take these issues seriously to restore people’s trust in the police and ensure their safety.