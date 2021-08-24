Naveen Pays Tributes To Legendary Odissi Dancer Sanjukta Pangirahi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to legendary Odissi dancer Padmashree Sanjukata Panigrahi on her birth anniversary today.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik wrote: “My tribute to Padmashree Sanjukata Panigrahi. She will always be remembered for her contribution to the promotion of Odissi dance as well as its promotion.”

Sanjukta Panigrahi was born on 24 August 1944. She was the first Indian woman to embrace Odissi at the age of four. Trained under Odissi maestro Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, Sanjukta had dance imbibed in her blood.

Given to her huge contribution to the field of Odissi classical dance, Sanjukta Panigrahi was awarded the Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Academy Award in 1975 and 1976 respectively. She lost the battle to cancer on 24 June 1997 at the age of fifty-two.

Sanjukta, with never-ending effort, uplifted Odissi to new heights when the dance was almost forgotten.