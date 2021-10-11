Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan
Naveen pays tribute to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on birth anniversary

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday paid tributes to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary.

Jayaprakash Narayan, popularly referred to as JP or Lok Nayak, was born October 11, 1902 at Sitab Diyara of Saran district in Bihar.

Narayan was educated at universities in the United States, where he became a Marxist. He returned to India in 1929 and joined the Indian National Congress. He was among the leading freedom fighters in India.

In 1932, he was sentenced to a year’s imprisonment for his participation in the civil disobedience movement against British rule in India. He is also known as the ‘Hero of Quit India Movement’ and is remembered for leading the mid-1970s opposition against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi after she declared Emergency. Prakash died October 8, 1979.

