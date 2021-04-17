Naveen Pays Rich Tributes To To Biju Patnaik On Death Anniversary

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid rich tributes to father Biju Patnaik on the former CM’s death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Odisha CM Naveen wrote: “Humble tribute to the son of Odisha Biju Patnaik. The way he has always shown himself to be with people and worked for the welfare and betterment of every person has always been a source of inspiration.”

The death anniversary of Biju Patnaik is being observed in a somber manner across Odisha today.

Biju Patnaik, the father of CM Naveen Patnaik was a daredevil pilot and the former CM of Odisha. He passed away on 17th April 1997 due to cardiac arrest.