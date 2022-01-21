Naveen Patnaik Once Again Adjudged Most Popular CM In Country: Survey

Bhubaneswar: In an acknowledgement of good governance and compassionate leadership, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been adjudged the Most Popular CM of the country yet again, in India Today’s Mood Of The Nation survey. About 71% respondents reposed faith in his governance model.

The Mood of the Nation poll, conducted twice a year by the India Today Group, is an extensive country-wide survey that aims to gauge the nation’s mood.

According to the 2022 edition of the India Today-CVoter biannual Mood of the Nation (MOTN):, respondents of every state were asked to evaluate the performance of their respective CMs and nearly 71% of respondents of the total of 2,743 from Odisha said they were satisfied with Naveen Patnaik

While 69.9% of the 4,982 respondents from West Bengal expressed satisfaction at Mamata Banerjee’s performance, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin garnered 67.5% approval ratings, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray 61.8%, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan 61.1%, Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal 57.9%, Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma 56.6%, and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel 51.4%.

Last year, Naveen Patnaik was ranked as the best performing chief minister at the state level in India Today Group-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation (MOTN) January 2021 poll.

This apart, With efficient handling of #COVID19, Odisha has topped the India Today’s Mood Of The Nation survey as the best state in handling the pandemic. An impressive 76.7% respondents have rated the State’s performance as ‘outstanding’.