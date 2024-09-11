Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo and the Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik today urged the party’s youth wing to be proactive on social media to counteract misinformation and falsehoods.

Speaking to the district-level activists of the BJD youth wing at the party headquarters, Sanka Bhawan, Patnaik highlighted the profound impact of social media on society, especially the youth.

The BJD President also motivated the youth leaders to participate in social initiatives like blood donation, environmental conservation, and aiding the underprivileged, emphasizing the importance of contributing to a robust and self-reliant Odisha.

Without specifying any political entities or figures, Naveen commented that certain individuals are trying to force their ideologies on others, which he considers inappropriate in a democratic setting.

He stated, “Some have even gone to the extent of condemning our esteemed leaders. Is this the definition of Odia Asmita? Is this how we honour the sacrifices of our great leaders? What legacy will such leaders bequeath to the coming generations?”

Patnaik reiterated that the Biju Janata Dal is rooted in the philosophy of Biju Babu, who dreamt of a progressive and self-reliant Odisha.

Naveen highlighted that the BJD’s strength lies not in individuals but in the collective aspiration for a developed Odisha. Patnaik denounced those defecting from the BJD to other parties, asserting that such acts of opportunism would only fortify the party’s determination to advocate for a thriving Odisha.

Furthermore, Patnaik lambasted the BJP government for its hypocrisy regarding the Subhadra Yojana, the provision of free electricity, and pension plans. He contended that although the BJP might secure electoral victories through deception, it will not garner the affection of Odisha’s citizens.