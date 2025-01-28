The Biju Janata Dal Parliamentary Party meeting was held this evening at Naveen Niwas, Bhubaneswar chaired by BJD President and Chairperson of BJD Parliamentary Party Naveen Patnaik.

All the seven BJD Rajya Sabha MPs were present in the meeting and at the outset congratulated Patnaik for his strong efforts which ensured Odisha’s emergence as the No-1 state in fiscal management across the country; having the highest overall fiscal health score of 67.8% in 2022-23, as per the NITI Aayog Fiscal Health Index Report-2025. They extended their gratitude and appreciation to Patnaik and his dynamic leadership that brought Odisha to such a fiscally stable and healthy as the No. 1 State in fiscal health from financial bankruptcy when he took over CM-ship in 2000.

Presiding over the meeting, Patnaik inspired the party MPs to be the voice of Odisha and Odias in the Parliament. He said that each of the MPs should fight for the rights and dignity of the 4.5 crore people of Odisha.

Speaking about the issues to be taken up by the BJD MPs during the upcoming Budget session, Patnaik asked them to take up the issue of Special Category status for Odisha as the most important issue.

Issues to be taken up by the BJD MPs in the upcoming Budget session of the Parliament:-

Demand for Odisha to be made Special Category State. BJP had promised in its 2014 Election Manifesto’s first page, first point that it would ensure Special Category State status for Odisha when it comes to power. Today, it has forgotten its promise. The people of Odisha haven’t forgotten it. On the other hand Hon’ble BJD President Shri. Naveen Patnaik and the BJD has been fighting for it over the past decades. If Odisha had been given Special Category State status then we could have given more funds to the farmers who lost their crops to unseasonal rains a few days back. The State has been facing natural disasters and needs to be accorded Special Category State. If for whatever reasons you cannot specify it as a Special Category State, then you could use the nomenclature of Special Focus State, but do not deprive the people of Odisha from their rightful demand for a special category State.

Rising prices and inflation: It’s affecting the mothers and sisters of Odisha and India more so due to rising fuel prices as well. It’s causing great distress to the middle-class and the poor. Under the leadership of Shri. Naveen Patnaik, the Party got tremendous support from the 6th January, 2025 agitation in this matter at Bhubaneswar and people of Odisha responded strongly in our favour.

High Unemployment and rising joblessness: India is seeing extremely high levels of unemployment. The youth are without jobs and a future. There are no new jobs or employment/livelihood avenues being thought of by the Government.

Farmers and Farm in distress:

MSP of farmers needs to be doubled as per Swaminathan Commission Report. Presently, the MSP for Paddy per quintal is Rs. 2300. But the Centre has not doubled the farmers income. We demand Rs. 4600 as MSP per quintal of Paddy as per the assurances made by the Centre regarding doubling of farmer’s income through the Swaminathan Commission Report. Shri. Naveen Patnaik has been demanding over the decades for ensuring doubling of farmers income.

Farmers face challenges like low crop prices, high input costs, and erratic weather patterns due to climate change. Crop failures and indebtedness have led to an alarming rate of farmer suicides. The Centre has to take responsibility and ensure their welfare in which it has been failing.

Polavaram and Mahanadi disputes: Polavaram and Mahanadi disputes are a high priority for the people of Odisha and the central neglect and gross step-motherly treatment that the Centre has been giving to the people of Odisha. Shri. Naveen Patnaik had fought with the Centre for ensuring justice and when the Centre neglected Odisha, he went to the Honble Supreme Court and ensured that Mahanadi Tribunal was established and Polavaram is also sub-judice in Supreme Court.

Coal Royalty: The people of Odisha are being deprived of about Rs. 10,000 crores per annum towards coal royalty. It has not been revised in the last 10 years. If we had the Coal Royalty, today so much more development would have taken place for Odisha. Many States of India take coal but Odisha doesn’t get even its basic coal royalty which is its right. This is causing great loss to the people of Odisha who are deprived of their rightful share for using it in their development.

Green Tax was also another duty which was to be provided to Odisha for incurring the water, air and soil pollution due to mining. Shri. Naveen Patnaik had been demanding for it regularly. If we had received the Green Tax, many mining rich districts like Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Majyurbhanj, Jajpur and helped crores of people of the State. However, the Centre has turned a blind eye also to that.

National Highways

National Highways situation in Odisha is bad. Massive delays in NH projects in Odisha and poor NH maintenance. NH projects like Cuttack-Sambalpur National Highway are causing great pain to the people.

Coastal Highway – No work has started on Coastal Highway for the past ten years. It could have helped the economic development of Odisha but sadly nothing has happened.

Health

Establishment of full-fledged AIIMS Hospitals in Sambalpur, Koraput and Balasore (not satellite units) like it has been established in Bhubaneswar.

Tribal Development

Demand for including 139 Proposals in ST list of Odisha – Still, 139 proposals from Odisha demanding ST status for some communities have been pending with the Centre. Many communities are demanding their inclusion in the ST category. It will provide them with an identity and facilities earmarked for the STs. As the tribal communities are not getting ST status, their children are facing problems in admission to govt residential schools under the ST quota. They are not getting stipends, fellowships, or scholarships unlike tribal people of other communities. They are deprived of reservation benefits and govt facilities designed for ST category people.

Demand for inclusion of Ho, Mundari, Bhumij, Saora and Kui languages in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution. – Shri. Naveen Patnaik has written several times to Centre for including these apart from bringing about Cabinet resolutions as well. However, the Centre continues to neglect the tribal brothers and sisters of Odisha and their rights.

Withdrawal of GST on Kendu Leaf- GST should be removed from Kendu Leaves. It is 18% and earlier was 5%. Shri. Naveen Patnaik has written several times when he was CM for complete withdrawal of GST on Kendu. GST withdrawal would help nearly 10 Lakh Kendu Leaves Workers of the State, 90% of who are women and tribals.

Connectivity

Railway connectivity – Demand to ensuring connectivity to all districts of Odisha by Railways and increasing its coverage.

Mobile and Digital Connectivity – Demand for ensuring 100% coverage of Mobile and Digital Connectivity across all GPs of Odisha. People have to climb trees and mountains for getting connectivity. Their pain is unbearable.

The BJD MPs thanked Patnaik for his strong and dynamic leadership. They also thanked him and extended their deep gratitude towards his wisdom and guidance and expressed their full commitment to fight strongly for the people of Odisha in the Parliament session, both within the Chamber and outside.