Naveen Patnaik 3rd Richest Chief Minister Of India: ADR Report

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is the third richest person among all the current CMs of the country, a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) released today said.

Andhra Pradesh CM richest in the country with Rs 510 crore while Arunachal Pradesh CM second richest.

As per the report, Patnaik has properties of Rs 63.87 crore, including movable assets of Rs 23,26,555 and immovable assets of Rs 63,64,15,261.

The report further said that Patnaik has self income of Rs 21.17 lakh and liabilities of Rs 15 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh CM Yeduguri Sandinti Jagan Mohan Reddy is the richest among the Chief Ministers with total assets of over Rs 510 crore, followed by Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu at the second spot with more than Rs 163 crore, the report revealed.

Patnaik had last year declared the details of his movable and immovable properties.

Patnaik possessed bank balance of Rs 94.41 lakh as on December 31, 2021.

He has bank accounts in SBI’s Janpath, New Delhi branch, Parliament House branch, Bhubaneswar branch and three joint accounts (two in Hinjilicut College Campus branch, Ganjam and one in Padampur branch, Bargarh for general elections purpose).

The moveable properties also include Post Office Savings of Rs 5033, fixed deposit of Rs 1.11 crore, RBI bonds of Rs 9 crore, Post Office Term Deposit of Rs 1 crore, jewelleries worth Rs 3.45 lakh and Ambassador car (1980 model) worth Rs 6434.

Patnaik’s immovable assets include two-third share in ‘Naveen Niwas’ worth Rs 9,52,46,190 (approximately) and 50% share in property situated at 3, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi worth Rs 43,36,18,000 (approximately). Both are inherited properties.