Naveen, Mamata Deny Discussion On New Front; Dub Meet as ‘Courtesy Call’

Bhubaneswar: Amid a buzz in political circle about a new political front, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik today.Both the leaders however, denied reports of any discussion on a new front.

Talks weredoing rounds that Trinamool chief is leading an initiative to forge an alliance of regional parties against the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee called the meeting a “courtesy call” and the Odisha Chief Minister said there was no “political discussion” during the meeting.

“We resolved to make the federal structure of the country permanent and strong. There was no other political discussion,” he said.

Both the leaders skipped questions on the possibilities of a third front or a regional alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The West Bengal CM praised the officers and people of Odisha for the hospitality she got during her visit. She also expressed gratitude to the Odisha government for providing 2 acres land in Puri for construction of Bengal Niwas for devotees of West Bengal.

Mamata said that her government is building a Jagannath Temple in Digha. She also invited to her Odisha counterparts to West Bengal.