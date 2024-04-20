Naveen leads BJD’s 40 Star Campaigners for first two phases of polls in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A list of 40-star campaigners for the first two phases of the upcoming elections in the State of Odisha was announced by the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday.

The party’s chief and Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, is leading the star campaigners. The list includes senior leaders such as Kartik Pandian, Pranab Prakash Das, Debi Prasad Mishra, Ranendra Pratap Swain, and Chandra Sekhar Sahu.

The complete list is as follows: