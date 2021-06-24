Naveen Lays Foundation Stones For Oxygen Plants In 8 Dists, Inaugurates Other Health Infras

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today laid the foundation stone for Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) Storage Vessel Systems & Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) based oxygen generation plants in eight districts of the state through video conferencing. These districts are Bargarh, Ganjam, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Rayagada, and Malkangiri.

The Odisha CM also inaugurated a 12-bed Special Neonatal Care Unit & OPD Complex at Berhampur City Hospital, 4-bed Dialysis Unit at Sub-Divisional Hospital in Bhanjanagar, PHC at Hugulapata of Kukudahandi block, and OPD Complex at Community Health Centre, Bomkei, Digapahandi block.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister thanked the doctors, health workers, and other COVID warriors, saying that the situation in some coastal districts remained stable despite the improvement in the second wave. Experts have differing views on the third wave and the Delta Plus variant has been found in some states. Therefore, there should not be any lacunas in our preparations in any circumstances, opined CM Naveen.

“Preparation, Awareness, and Cooperation are our main mantras,” Naveen said, adding that “We can win the fight against COVID-19 only through preparation by the government, public awareness and cooperation.”

Asking for public support in vaccination and COVID appropriate behaviour, the Chief Minister said that more than 1 crore doses of vaccine have been administered so far. He said the state government had recently announced a Rs 1690 crore package for the poor and farmers.

The Chief Minister said that while work had already started on LMO and PSA plants in 15 districts, the foundation stone was laid for these oxygen plants in eight more districts today. The Chief Minister sought the cooperation of the people in the efforts of the state government in providing better services to the people.

On the occasion, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro, who was present at Berhampur, highlighted the various steps being taken to improve the health infrastructure in Ganjam district.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das, Rural Development Minister Sushant Singh, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Panda, Skill Development Minister Premananda Nayak, ST & SC Development Minister Jagannath Sarka, Kandhamal MP Achuyta Samanta, Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi and Kendrapara MLA Shashibhushan Behera lauded the Chief Minister’s vision and efficient leadership for the better performance and health infrastructure of Odisha in the COVID war in the state. The event was attended by MPs and legislators from different districts.

Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister, 5-T V.K. Pandian coordinated the program.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, P.K. Mohapatra delivered the welcome address. Mrs. Yamini Sadangi, Managing Director, OSMC, delivered the vote of thanks.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Development Commissioner P.K. Jenna, Principal Secretary, Industries, Hemant Sharma, and other senior officials were present on the occasion.