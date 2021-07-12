Naveen Lays Foundation Stone Of BJD’s New Office

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today laid the foundation stone for the new party office near Airport Square here today.

In a low-key affair, the Odisha CM went to the party office premises and conducted the Bhoomi Pujan amidst COVID-19 protocols. Senior party leaders and workers were also present on this auspicious occasion.

The new office building has been dedicated to the people of Odisha, said Pranab Prakash Das, BJD’s Organising Secretary.

Apart from the party’s work, a number of programmes including blood donation camps and other social services will also be executed in the new building. It will be served as a centre for service of the people, added Das.