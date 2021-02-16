Naveen Lays Foundation Stone For India’s Largest Hockey Stadium In Rourkela

Sundergarh: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the country’s biggest hockey stadium at Rourkela in Sundergarh district.

Besides, the Chief Minister also inaugurated various projects worth Rs 5,000 crore for the district.

The stadium here and the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar will jointly host the Men’s Hockey World Cup-2023. Keeping in view, the Odisha CM today laid the foundation stone of the hockey stadium.

The proposed hockey stadium in Rourkela has been named after the famous tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, said the Chief Minister adding that the stadium will be the largest hockey stadium in the country.

“The stadium will inspire the youth and inspire them to dream big and do great things,” he added.

Describing Rourkela as the City of Hope, the Chief Minister said that people not only in Odisha but also in the surrounding states come to Rourkela to earn livelihood.

The Odisha CM thanked the workers of Mission Shakti of Sundargarh district for their cooperation in their development work.

The Chief Minister also discussed the steps taken to protect the tribal culture along with the education facilities of the tribal children.

The Chief Minister said that while the state budget was only Rs 2,600 crore in 2000, today Rs 5,000 crore project has been launched for Sundergarh district alone. Describing it as a model of transformation and a model of development, the Chief Minister sought the cooperation of all to continue this trend of development.