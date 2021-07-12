Naveen Lays Foundation For World Class Cancer Hospital, Palliative Care Centre In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: On the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation for two state-of-the-art cancer care institutions at Infovalley in Bhubaneswar. One is Bagchi-Sri Shankar Cancer Hospital & Research Centre and the another is Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre. Odisha Skill Development Authority Chairman Subroto Bagchi and wife Sushmita Bagchi have donated Rs 340 Crore for these two global standard cancer-care institutions.

While Sri Shankar Foundation will run the 750 bedded cancer hospital, Bengaluru based hospice foundation will run the palliative care unit. The palliative care unit will have 110 beds and will provide free service.

Both the projects offer world-class cancer and palliative care facilities and will help Bhubaneswar to become a leading centre of the country in cancer care and palliative services.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that both the institutions will help the patients of Odisha especially the poor in accessing quality health care facilities. He assured that the state government will provide all support for its early completion to serve the people.

The CM congratulated Smt Susmita Bagchi and Shri Subroto Bagchi for their philanthropy and noble efforts to create two world-class institutions in Odisha. Their philanthropy is an inspiration for Odisha and the people will remember them for their contribution, the chief minister added

Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation, led by Dr Srinath, is setting up the cancer hospital which will work on a cross-subsidy model, the CM said and added, “I am very happy to learn that the hospital will now be 750-bedded with the latest technology. I am sure this centre will become the leading research institution and attract oncologists from across the world to serve humanity.”

The CM further said that Kishore Rao and Gurmeet Randhawa, founders of Bangalore Hospice Trust and their team have been serving the needs of the dying with dignity for over 25 years through their Karunashraya. He added, “We are happy that such a kind institution providing world-class palliative care is now being set up in Odisha. It’s heartening to note that world-class Palliative care would be completely free of cost.”

Joining the programme, Dr Srinath of Shankar Cancer Foundation expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister and the Bagchi family for this noble initiative. He said that the hospital will be a one-stop cancer centre with all the treatment facility including bone marrow transplantation. The hospital will have a PG Training facility on oncology, he added.

Dr Gurmit Randhawa of Karunashraya said that the palliative centre in Bhubaneswar will be developed as the best palliative care facility in the world. They will train over 25 thousand youth, including tribal girls, in the next five years. He added that they have 26 years of experience in palliative care and have served over 26 thousand patients providing the best possible quality of life to people who are at the sunset of their life.

Welcoming the guests, Subrato Bagchi said that we are starting this initiative on the day of Rath Yatra and there cannot be more devotional work than serving his people. Smt Sushmita Bagchi offered the vote of thanks.