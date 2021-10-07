Naveen Launches Distribution Of BSKY Smart Health Cards In Puri’s Brahmagiri

Bhubaneswar/Puri: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the distribution of smart health cards to beneficiaries under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) for Puri district at Brahmagiri.

Around 3.64 lakh people in Puri district will be benefitted from this universal health coverage scheme. The program has already been launched in Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Bolangir and Gajapati districts. As a result, beneficiaries are getting better health care free of cost.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the people of Puri district have always supported the development programs and strengthened the government. Patnaik thanked the people of Puri and said that the development program would be carried out with the love and respect of the people of the district.

Highlighting the various flagship programs taken for the development of Puri district, the Chief Minister said that the development of Puri, the holy shrine of Lord Jagannath, is our sacred responsibility.

Highlighting the ‘Drink From Tap’ program, the Chief Minister said that the people of Puri are now getting drinking water directly from the tap. “Puri is the first city in the country to have such a facility and the people of Puri are getting the same benefits as the people of cities like London and New York,” Naveen said.

Highlighting the BSKY Smart Health Card scheme, the Chief Minister said that it would benefit 3.5 crore people from 96 lakh households in the state, especially those having financial constraints. “Now people can get hassle-free treatment in 200 largest hospitals of the country free of cost just by carrying this smart health card,” said the Odisha CM.

The Chief Minister said, “The lives of every citizen is precious. Be it a farmer or a labourer or a rickshaw puller – everyone should live with dignity. And, this is the goal of various welfare programs.”

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also laid foundation stones of several developmental projects worth Rs 1,000 crore.

Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, Minister for Food Supply and Cooperation Ranendra Pratap Swain, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Das, Puri MP Pinaki Mishra in their speech spoke about the additional benefits of the state government’s Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana from the Government of India’s Ayushman Yojana.

Mr. Sanjay DasBurma, Deputy Chairman of the State Planning Board, gave the welcome address. MLA Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra highlighted the issue of Brahmagiri.

Among others, Minister Tushar Kanti Behera and Jagatsinghpur MP Rajashree Mallick were also present on the occasion.