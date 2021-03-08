Naveen lauds PM Modi for commemoration of 75 years of India’s independence

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has lauded PM Narendra Modi to initiate measures for the commemoration of 75 years of India’s independence.

He said the youth of our country need to be reminded of the sacrifices of our forefathers during the freedom struggle. It is high time that the places linked to the freedom struggle must be developed.

The Odisha Chief Minister said efforts should be made to highlight significant events led by lesser-known leaders as well as to capture the pan India nature of the movement.

Patnaik said a number of events that had taken place outside the boundaries of India need to be captured and added that the greatest tribute to the founding father of our nation will be to carry forward their values and ethos in letter and spirit.

He the ideals of freedom, justice and equality which defined the freedom struggle need to be reiterated in the present context.

Patnaik said everyone should make an endeavour to ensure every Indian, residing anywhere in the world, be touched through the various activities as part of the commemoration ceremonies of the 75th Independence Day celebration through technology and social media.

Quoting Gandhiji the Odisha CM said: “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others”.