Naveen Inaugurates State Govt’s Ambitious School Transformation Project In Hinjili

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cheif Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated 10 schools in Ganjam’s Hinjili under the state government’s ambitious school transformation project.

The transformations of 50 schools in Hinjili have been completed under the 5-T initiatives. Special events were held at 10 Yak schools on the occasion. It was attended by members of the cabinet, legislators, sarpanches, panchayat members, alumni of the school, current students, parents, and the local public.

Inaugurating the programme via video conferencing, the Chief Minister said that every child is a symbol of eternal potential. They have many dreams for their future and the facilities to make those dreams come true. The Chief Minister described the transformation as the foundation of a new Odisha.

He said that the transformation work started in Hinjili has paved the way for the entire state and a total of 1,070 schools would be reopened in the first phase across the state.

“The school is the best time for everyone. The school transformation will create many opportunities for the future of the students and for their betterment,” the CM said.