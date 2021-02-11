Naveen inaugurates slew of infra projects for Hinjilicut Municipality

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a slew of projects worth over Rs 28 Crore for Hinjilicut Municipality on Thursday.

Patnaik said that the government has utmost importance to the spread of education in Hinjilicut area and added that the children are the future of this country.

“The Odisha government is committed for the development of education and other sectors in Hinjilicut,” the CM said and added that he will pay a visit to the area for interaction with the people after the Covid pandemic subsides.

The Chief Minister said the impact of pandemic has not subsided despite vaccination and advised the people to maintain social distancing and adhere to coronavirus guidelines.

Patnaik thanked the people of Ganjam for their cooperation for controlling the dreaded disease and heaped praises on Covid warriors, PRI members and Mission Shakti women groups.

The programme was attended by Aska MP Pramila Bisoi, Polsar MLA Srikant Sahu, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health P K Mohapatra, Principal Secretary Urban Development, District Collector and senior officials.

The programme was moderated by CM’s 5T Secretary V K Pandian.