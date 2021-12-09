Naveen Hails Jaga Mission As H&UD Dept Bags Asia Pacific Housing Forum Innovation Award

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Housing & Urban Development Department won the Asia Pacific Housing Forum Innovation Awards 2021 for its Jaga Mission’s Slum Upgradation programme.

This award was administered by an international jury whcih selected Jaga Mission as a winner through a competitive process from amongst 50 programs from several countries in Asia Pacific region.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hailed the Housing & Urban Development Department for this achievement.

Taking to the Twitter, CM said,”Congratulations @HUDDeptOdisha as @TheJagaMission has won Asia Pacific Housing Forum Innovation Awards 2021. The inclusive initiative to give slum dwellers with land tenure security & better living habitats has been awarded from among 50 programmes in Asia Pacific region.”

“#JagaMission continues to be a torchbearer and act as a model public policy to bring about lasting happiness in the lives of the marginalised. It recognises informal settlements & slum dwellers as indispensable part of city fabric, empowering millions of people. #OdishaLeads,” he said.

175,000 slum families are already provided with land tenure security and 550 slums in 28 cities have already been transformed into liveable habitats. Earlier in 2019, Jaga Mission received the World Habitat Award for its success in providing land tenure security.