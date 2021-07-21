Naveen Greets People On Suna Besha
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted the people by praying for “peace, prosperity and unity” on the auspicious occasion of Suna Besha on Wednesday.
” My heartiest wishes and best wishes to all on the occasion of Suna Besha of Holy Trinity. May the Lord protect everyone from the Covid infections. Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous life on this auspicious occasion,” tweeted CM Naveen on his official handle.
ଶ୍ରୀଜୀଉଙ୍କ ସୁନାବେଶ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଶୁଭକାମନା। ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ କୋଭିଡ ସଂକ୍ରମଣରୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ରଖନ୍ତୁ। ଏହି ପବିତ୍ର ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ସୁଖ ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧିମୟ ଜୀବନ କାମନା କରୁଛି। pic.twitter.com/6Mi9RTUHx7
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 21, 2021
Suna Besha is considered as one of the most spectacular rituals of Rath Yatra as on this auspicious day the Holy Trinity- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath-gives darshan to millions of devotees embellished with gold. The Suna Besha is also called the Rajadhiraja Besha.