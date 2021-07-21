Naveen Greets People On Suna Besha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted the people by praying for “peace, prosperity and unity” on the auspicious occasion of Suna Besha on Wednesday.

” My heartiest wishes and best wishes to all on the occasion of Suna Besha of Holy Trinity. May the Lord protect everyone from the Covid infections. Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous life on this auspicious occasion,” tweeted CM Naveen on his official handle.

Suna Besha is considered as one of the most spectacular rituals of Rath Yatra as on this auspicious day the Holy Trinity- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath-gives darshan to millions of devotees embellished with gold. The Suna Besha is also called the Rajadhiraja Besha.