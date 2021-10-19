Naveen greets on Eid Milad-Un-Nabi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has extended greetings on Tuesday on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

Patnaik tweeted, “Warm greetings on the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, #EidMiladUnNabi. May His teachings of humanity and brotherhood inspire us for a peaceful and harmonious world.”

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi is celebrated as the birthday of Prophet, who was born on the 12th day of Rabee-ul-Awwal in Mecca in 570 CE.