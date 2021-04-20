Naveen greets Odisha on Ashokastami

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of auspicious Ashokastami, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his warm wishes to the populace of the state.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Odisha CM wrote: “Heartiest greetings to all on the occasion of Ashokastami and Rukuna Rath Yatra of Lord Lingaraj. May the present difficult situation be quickly removed by the abundant grace of the Lord, and may the lives of all be filled with happiness and prosperity.”

Ashok Ashtami, or Ashokastami, is associated with Goddess Shakti and Lord Shiva. The festival is mainly celebrated in Odisha and is a significant festivity at the famous Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.

Rukuna Ratha Yatra or Ashokastami Yatra is considered to be an important festival in the Lingaraj temple. It is celebrated in the month of Chaitra on Shukla Ashtami (eighth day of the bright fortnight).