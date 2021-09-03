Naveen Flags Off 110 New OSRTC Buses, Inaugurates 2 State-Of-The-Art Mo Bus Depots

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated 110 new state-of-the-art buses from the OSRTC headquarters at AG Square in Bhubaneswar. The buses are equipped with all modern amenities to give passengers a comfortable experience.

There are various technical facilities such as CCTV camera, comfortable seat, emergency button, vehicle tracking system, fire extinguishing system, system ITMS to provide various information to the passengers inside the bus. These buses will also be used for interstate bus transportation.

Of the 180 new buses to be operated by the OSRTC, 110 have been launched today, while another 70 will be operational soon.

Currently, 398 buses run by OSRTC connect Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh in 28 districts and 43 inter-state routes. The 110 buses that started today include Volvo, AC Ultra Delux, Non-AC Delux, and Non-AC High Comfort buses.

Chief Minister also inaugurated a restaurant ‘Nimantran’ built by OTDC near Ramadevi Women’s University.

The restaurant, which was inaugurated on the occasion of the 42nd foundation day of OTDC, will feature authentic Odia cuisines. This will help in the development of culinary tourism by popularising Odia food. The OTDC’s ‘Nimantrana’ restaurant chain will also come up in Puri and Sambalpur soon.

The Chief Minister then reached Patia and inaugurated two state-of-the-art Mo Bus depots at Patia and Bhagabanpur. Both of these state-of-the-art depots will facilitate cleaning of buses through machines and refueling services.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly-constructed State Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SIEP) at Pokhariput by the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department (SSEPD). Built at a cost of Rs 19 crore, the institute provides all kinds of disability tests, treatment, mobility training, pre-school education, painting, dance training, and vocational education and counselling. The institute can accommodate up to 100 differently-abled children under the age of 18. Parents can also stay with the children, who undergo treatment. The center also offers state-of-the-art equipment.

The function was attended by Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera, Law Minister Pratap Jena, Tourism Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Science & Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, Bhubaneswar Central MLA Anant Narayan Jena, Bhubaneswar North MLA Sushant Rout, OTDC Chairperson Shreemayee Mishra, and various secretaries.