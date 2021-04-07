Naveen Felicitates Odisha’s Cycling Sensation Swasti Singh

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today felicitated National record holder and Odisha’s Cycling sensation, Swasti Singh for her outstanding achievements in Cycling, at Naveen Niwas today.

Swasti is a rising star for Odisha Sports. She clinched two gold and one silver medal in Cycling in Khelo India Youth Games 2020, Guwahati.

Recently, she won gold in the 3000 m Individual Pursuit category, setting a new national record of 4:05:547 seconds and another gold medal in the 60 km Road Mass Start at the 25th National Road Cycling Championship held in Navi Mumbai.

At the 72nd National Track Cycling Championship held at Osmania University, Hyderabad, Swasti bagged a silver medal each in the 10-kilometer Scratch Race and 20-kilometer Point Race.

Congratulating Swasti on her achievements, the Chief Minister said, “ Her achievement is an inspiration for many young and aspiring cyclists of our country, especially women, who will emulate her path of strive and success. We are immensely proud of her. She has the potential to rise to be one of the Cycling superstars.”

Chief Minister also handed over a cheque of Rs 2.0 lakhs as financial incentive for her achievements.

Swasti thanked the Chief Minister for the appreciation and the support. She is currently training at the National Cycling Academy in New Delhi.