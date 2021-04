Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today spoke to the brother of Ajit Mangaraj, the Congress candidate from Pipili, and enquired about the health.

Ajit is undergoing treatment at Apollo hospital for respiratory problem. Patnaik wished him a speedy recovery.

Reports said Ajit is affected by coronavirus. He fell sick while campaigning for Pipili by-poll. His test report was positive.