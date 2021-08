Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik distributed the smart health card of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) during his visit to Malkangiri today.

Reportedly, 1,55, 823 smart health cards are to be distributed in Malkangiri district. A total of 381 centres have been opened in the district to distribute the cards among the beneficiaries. The centres will remain open from August 21 to 25.

The smart health cards will be functional from September 1.