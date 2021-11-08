Naveen Distributes BSKY Smart Health Cards In Kalahandi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today distributed Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) smart health cards to the beneficiaries in Kalahandi district. A total of 14 lakh people will be benefited from the smart cards in the district.

Apart from distributing the health cards, the Odisha CM dedicated key development projects worth Rs 860 crore to the people of the district.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that Kalahandi has been making great strides in all areas today.

Farmers in Kalahandi have caught everyone’s attention today. While the district’s rice production has reached 74 lakh tonnes, it has also won national award for fish production. Kalahandi is the first among all the states to produce cotton said Patnaik adding that farmers’ incomes have risen sharply this year due to higher market prices for cotton.

The Chief Minister said that 3.5 crore people of 96 lakh families in the state would benefit from the Smart Health Card. This will help our poor people get rid of many health problems, especially the weaker section. Now people can get better treatment at 200 major hospitals in the country by holding a piece of card without any hassle.

“Every life is precious, be it a farmer or a miller or a rickshaw puller – let everyone live with dignity. “It’s the goal of various welfare programs,” the CM said.

The Chief Minister further stated that the infrastructure work in the district is on progress. He said a Rs 2,500 crore project is underway to supply piped water to every village in the district. The work for Biju Expressway, the Bhawanipatna bypass, the Bhawanipatna-Rayagada road, various grid substation work, the rehabilitation of slum dwellers in Kesinga, Kalahandi has been progressing quite successfully.

The women of Mission Shakti in Kalahandi are also doing a great job in the procurement of paddy, said the Chief Minister adding that the NITI Aayog has also recognized Kalahandi for its good work in the field of health and agriculture.

The Chief Minister also said that Kalahandi has become a prominent educational center today. Stating that Kalahandi University, Kalahandi Government Engineering College, Government Agricultural College have created opportunities for the children of Kalahandi, he added that the construction of a 100-seat government medical college in Kalahandi is nearing completion.

Among others, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, Health Minister Naba Das, Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu, Home Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra were present.