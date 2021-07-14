Naveen Dedicates MRI & CT Scan Services At Acharya Harihar PG Institute Of Cancer In Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday dedicated MRI and CT Scan services at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer in Cuttack on the virtual platform.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister has said that in the next 2-3 years, we will have sufficient latest facilities within the State for cancer care and our people need not go to other cities for treatment.

The CM said that the patients at this institute can access these services free-of-cost and they would not depend on the SCB Medical College for these services. This will result in timely and accurate diagnosis leading to early treatment, he added.

Emphasizing that the Government is committed to providing the best care to the cancer patients in the State, he said that we are investing in upgrading and expanding the facilities at this institute to make it a leading Centre in the country.

Highlighting the efforts of the Government he said that we are also establishing cancer care facilities across the State. The Bargarh Cancer hospital will also be initiated shortly.

“Apart from the district cancer chemo-therapy programme, we are also committed to better cancer care facilities with the up-gradation of existing radiotherapy units and the creation of new radiotherapy units at different districts of the State. All these facilities will help in early diagnosis and recovery,” he added.

He further said that we have also been inviting renowned private and charity organizations in this field to set up facilities in the State.

Recently, the foundation stone was laid for the state-of-the-art Cancer Care and Palliative Care Centre in Bhubaneswar with philanthropic support and partnerships, he reminded.