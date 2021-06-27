Naveen Congratulates Amiya Mallick For Winning Bronze At National Athletics Meet

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated sprinter Amiya Kumar Mallick for winning bronze in Men’s 100m at National Inter-State Athletics Meet.

The Odisha CM took to Twitter and wished him all the best.

<>

Congratulate #Odisha sprinter Amiya Kumar Mallick on winning bronze in Men’s 100m at National Inter-State Athletics Meet. Wish him very best for future. https://t.co/QERKtK4rpO — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 27, 2021

</>

Gurindervir Singh of Punjab had emerged as the fastest man in the championships as he won the 100m final with a time of 10.27 seconds. Amiya had finished third with 10.49 seconds.