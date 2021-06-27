Amiya Mallick
Naveen Congratulates Amiya Mallick For Winning Bronze At National Athletics Meet

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated sprinter Amiya Kumar Mallick for winning bronze in Men’s 100m at National Inter-State Athletics Meet.

The Odisha CM took to Twitter and wished him all the best.

Gurindervir Singh of Punjab had emerged as the fastest man in the championships as he won the 100m final with a time of 10.27 seconds. Amiya had finished third with 10.49 seconds.

