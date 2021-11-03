Naveen Congratulates Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra On Being Selected For Prestigious Arjuna Award

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday congratulated Amit Rohidas and Birendra Lakra on being selected to be awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award.

The Odisha CM took to Twitter and wrote:

Congratulate #Odisha hockey players and members of #Tokyo2020 Olympic Bronze medal-winning hockey team, Amit Rohidas and Birendra Lakra, on being selected to be awarded prestigious #ArjunaAward. May the team continue to shine and bring laurels for the country. #OdishaForSports — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 3, 2021

Amit Rohidas and Birendra Lakra were part of the Indian hockey team that clinched a medal at the Olympics after a gap of 41 years. The Indian team beat Germany 5-4 to win the Bronze, the country’s first medal in men’s hockey at Olympics in Japan.