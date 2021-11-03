Amit Rohidas Birendra Lakra
State

Naveen Congratulates Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra On Being Selected For Prestigious Arjuna Award

By Pragativadi News Service
0 2

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday congratulated Amit Rohidas and Birendra Lakra on being selected to be awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award.

The Odisha CM took to Twitter and wrote:

Amit Rohidas and Birendra Lakra were part of the Indian hockey team that clinched a medal at the Olympics after a gap of 41 years. The Indian team beat Germany 5-4 to win the Bronze, the country’s first medal in men’s hockey at Olympics in Japan.

