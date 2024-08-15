Naveen Celebrates Independence Day With Children

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday wished the people on the 78th Independence Day and celebrated the occasion with little children by distributing chocolates.

In a ‘X’ post, Patnaik wrote, “It is a pleasure celebrating Independence Day with children. Children are future citizens of our country and glad to be charmed by their simplicity, enthusiasm and energy. May they emerge as torchbearers of tomorrow and play a greater role in nation-building.”

Prior to this, Patnaik extended wishes to the people on the occasion of Independence Day.

“Heartiest wishes and congratulations on Independence Day. I pay my respects to the brave sons and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country. With the strength of unity, let us reach the pinnacle of development on the path of peace and harmony. Jai Hind …Happy Independence Day,”