Naveen Appoints Dr Sasmit Patra As BJD Leader In Rajya Sabha, Sulata Deo As Party’s Chief Whip

Bhubaneswar: Member of Parliament Dr Sasmit Patra has been appointed as Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader in Rajya Sabha while MP Sulata Deo appointed the party’s chief whip in the Upper House.

BJD President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has appointed Parliamentarian Dr Sasmit Patra, as Leader of Biju Janata Dal Party in Rajya Sabha and Member of Parliament Sulata Deo, as Chief Whip of BJD in Rajya Sabha.

Biju Janata Dal Organisational Secretary PRANAB PRAKASH DAS informed this in a press note on Friday.