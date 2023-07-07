Naveen Appoints BJD’s New State Office Bearers Of Six Districts

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and BJD president on Friday appointed State Office Bearers of Biju Janata Dal in six districts with immediate effect.

A release issued by BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das stated N. Bhaskar Rao has been appointed as the Rayagada District Vice-President while Iswara Chandra Panigrahi has been appointed as the Koraput District General Secretary

Similarly, Mahendra Naik has been appointed as the Jharsuguda District Secretary while Mangal Sahoo, has been appointed as the Jharsuguda District Secretary

Likewise, Sudhir Mahakud has been appointed as the Boudh District Secretary while Babuli Mandal has been appointed as the Kalahandi District Secretary.

Earlier today, the BJD Supremo had appointed new presidents of the party’s six organisational districts.

The conch party’s move is aimed at strengthening the organisation ahead of the next Assembly elections.