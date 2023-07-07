Naveen Appoints BJD’s New Presidents Of Six Districts

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and BJD president on Friday appointed new presidents of party’s six organisational districts.

The party’s moved aimed at strengthening the organisation ahead of the next Assembly elections.

Naveen also appointed working presidents of the party for three districts with immediate effect.

A release issued by BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das stated Nrusingha Charan Sahu has been appointed as the district president of Dhenkanal while Aswini Kumar Patra has been made Balasore district unit president.

Similarly, Jhina Hikaka has been given the responsibility of Koraput. Prabhas Kumar Singh, Halu Mundari and Rabi Singh have been named as the presidnets of Bargarh, Rourkela and Jharsuguda district units respectively.

Likewise, Debi Prasad Bhutia, Prasanta Gupta and Sushant Mohapatra (Japani) have been appointed working presidents in Dhenkanal, Koraput and Bargarh respectively.