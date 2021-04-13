Naveen Announces Rs 155 Cr Package For Balasore Town Development

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced Rs 155 crore package for inclusive development of Balasore Municipality area.

The announcement came after Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra along with 5T Secretary VK Pandian and Works Secretary Krishan Kumar earlier today made an assessment of the basic requirements for the all-round development of the town.

“Balasore town is one of the main towns in Odisha and it is the birthplace of the famous litterateur Fakir Mohan Senapati. I had promised the people of Balasore that my government will focus on the development of Balasore municipality are and here we are,” the Chief Minister said.

Keeping in view the convenience of passengers, Rs 8 crore will be spent for the development of the bus stand at Sahadevkhunta. Besides, Rs 70 crore earmarked for 6-lane road from Tumulia Gate flyover to Station Chhak and installation of modern streetlights, said Naveen.

Similarly, a multipurpose indoor hall and swimming pool will be constructed at a cost of Rs 14 crore. In addition, high-quality training will be provided to athletes.

A total of Rs 7 crore has been announced for the development of drainage channels and the roads connecting the channels. Rs 53 crore for strengthening and beautification of the embankment of the Budhabalang river.

The Chief Minister further said that Rs 275 crore was under construction for the Technical Hospital of Balasore Medical College. Similarly, for the last 4 to 5 months, the Balasore municipality has been working on various infrastructure development projects in the city at a cost of Rs 16 crore, including cement concrete roads and community centers, the CM added.