Naveen Announces Ex-Gratia For Kin Of Bissamkatak Accident Victims

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief at the death of four persons in a road accident at Bisamakatak in Rayagada district.

Patnaik conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families and announced exgratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

Patnaik also announced free treatment for the two persons injured in the incident and wished for their speedy recovery.

As many as four persons (3from Bolangir and one from Rayagada) died in a head-on collision between an ambulance and truck at Bisamkatak on Friday.